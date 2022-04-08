 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trial set for man involved in Meadows Mall shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – There are new developments in the case against a jewelry store owner who faces charges.

Darrell Bemis is charged with criminal recklessness.

Jewelry store owner arrested

Darrell Bemis arrested 

The trial in his case is now set for September.

Terre Haute Police arrested Bemis following a shooting incident at the Meadows Mall.

That's where Bemis operates Darrell's Diamonds.

Witnesses say Bemis fired shots at two men who they believe stole items from his store.

Prosecutor Terry Modesitt filed charges because police say Bemis fired shots in areas where people could have been present.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

Recommended for you