Trial of a man accused of shooting a Terre Haute Police detective delayed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The trial of a man accused of shooting a Terre Haute Police detective to death has been delayed.
Shane Meehan had been set for trial on March 28th.
He's accused of shooting detective Greg Ferency last July.
The shooting cost Ferency his life.
The shooting happened outside of the FBI field office in Terre Haute.
The FBI claims Meehan ambushed Ferency.
Lawyers representing Meehan said they've only received evidence from the government last month.
They argued there is no way for them to adequately prepare for a trial where the death penalty is possible.
the judge agreed.
Both sides will meet again in court in April to set a new case calendar.