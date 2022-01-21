 Skip to main content
Trial date set for man accused of killing Terre Haute police detective

  • Updated
Molotov Cocktails, a shootout, and a fallen officer - here's a breakdown of events the day Detective Ferency was killed

Shane Meehan (File Photo)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A trial date is set for the man accused of ambushing and killing a Terre Haute police detective.

According to court documents, Shane Meehan will go to trial for killing Detective Greg Ferency on March 28.

The jury trial is scheduled to start at 9:00 A.M. at the United States Courthouse on Ohio Street in Terre Haute.

Meehan has entered a not guilty plea for Ferency's murder.

July 7, 2021

Meehan is accused of killing Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency on July 7 of last year.

According to court documents, Meehan drove his truck to the gate of the FBI resident agency building in Terre Haute.

Meehan got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building. A short time later, Ferency walked out of the FBI building and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm.

Meehan allegedly shot Ferency, who died of his injuries.

Det. Greg Ferency (File Photo)

Meehan was arrested the same day at Regional Hospital on the city's southside.

Indictment and reaction

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment for 45-year-old Shane Meehan.

The DOJ says the murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

"This indictment is another step forward in bringing resolution to the ambush of Task Force Officer Greg Ferency, who was one of 73 law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty last year, and one of three of our own FBI family to lose their lives at the hands of others," said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. "We continue to mourn Greg's tragic loss and are reminded every day of the ultimate sacrifice he made while serving his community and country. We are committed to a thorough and meticulous investigation to bring resolution to this case and ensure accountability."

Photos: Remembering Detective Greg Ferency

Services
Ferency sign
Detective Greg Ferency
Street Department painted the thin blue line between the yellow lines on the road in front of Ferency's THPD memorial
FBI Director Christopher released a statement following the federal indictment of Meehan.

"In July, one of our longtime task force officers, Detective Greg Ferency of the Terre Haute, Indiana Police Department, was shot and killed in an ambush right outside one of our offices. He sacrificed his life on that day, and it was not in vain, but rather to protect the American people—to protect each and every one of us. Today's indictment shows that we will never stop working to safeguard the rule of law, protect the American people and our law enforcement officers from harm."

