CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A trial date has been set for a Martinsville, Illinois, man charged with murder. A Clark County judge set a November 14 trial date for Donmick Zedell.

He's charged in connection to the stabbing death of 42"-year-old Louis Riggs.

Zedell faces two counts of second-degree murder" and one count of obstruction of justice.

He returns to court for a pre-trial conference on October 4.