Trial begins for Knox County man accused of killing his wife

  • Updated
  • 0
Kevin Hatfield

Kevin Hatfield

 By Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The murder trial of an Oaktown, Indiana, man is underway in Knox County.

Kevin Hatfield has also been charged as a habitual offender. He was charged with killing his wife, Jasmine, in June of 2021.

Police say she was stabbed several times in the home the Hatfields shared.

Police have also responded to their home many times on domestic violence calls.

Hatfield's trial is expected to last all week.

We'll bring you the verdict once the jury reaches one.

