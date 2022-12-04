Tri Kappa celebrates the 50th anniversary of Mouse House

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tri Kappa hosted the 50th annual Mouse House event at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.
The event used to be held at Washington High School and Sarah Scott Middle School, but organizers had to relocate because of how much the event had grown.
This year, children could decorate cookies, make reindeer food, and enjoy the bounce houses.
Profits from the event go to local nonprofits and scholarship funds for high school graduates.
Tri Kappa member, Heather Fortune, said that around 2,000 kids come through the event every year.
"We're at Benjamin Franklin this year. So, our event just grows every year and we get more people in and more holiday fun," Fortune said.