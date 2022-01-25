Trent Miles resigns as Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club CEO

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is searching for a new leader.
According to a club spokesperson, Trent Miles resigned from his position with the club to take a coaching job at Louisiana State University.
He will be LSU's Senior Offensive Analyst.
News 10 learned Miles met with staff on January 13 and then left the next day.
The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club board will meet this Friday for its annual meeting. At this time, the board is expected to announce an interim chief executive officer.
This person will hold the position until it's permanently filled.