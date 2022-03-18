Travel will be impacted in Vigo and Vermillion counties, find out when

VIGO AND VERMILLION COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Department of Transportation said Hazel Bluff Road will be closed starting Friday, April 1st.
The closure will be from South Grady Lane to C.R. 200 East.
The closure is so contractors can use the S.R. 63/Hazel Bluff intersection as a crossover for all traffic into the southbound lanes between Terre Haute and Clinton.
The project includes patching and resurfacing S.R. 63 from nearly two miles north of U.S. 41 to just south of S.R. 163.
This closure will last through July 1.