Train vs. RV camper crash sends one woman to the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's office says the train vs. RV camper crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
This was at 2390 N. Lower Fort Knox Road in Vincennes.
Deputies say an RV Camper had been struck by a CSX train. The driver has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida.
Deputies say Wilson was trying to cross the tracks at McGregor's Landing Campsite but did not get across the tracks in time, claiming she did not hear the train's horn or see it before being struck.
Wilson was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash site is currently still under investigation.