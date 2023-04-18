Train museum receives money to restore historic tower

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Train enthusiasts are celebrating the restoration of a beloved historic railroad tower.
$25,000 will be put into restoration efforts for the Haley Tower in Terre Haute.
The tower is a part of the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum.
It was used as a home base for train operators for nearly a hundred years.
The building's brick walls were damaged over the years and needed to be restored.
The group was able to raise the money needed thru donations. Construction began on the project Tuesday.
The museum should be open as normal.