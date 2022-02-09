Trailer paying tribute to the 13 men and women killed in Afghanistan

TERRE HAUTE, IN. (WTHI)- A trailer in Bloomfield, Indiana is wrapped in the pictures of the 13 men and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan on August 26th, 2021. The trailer is courtesy of Bennett transportation. It doesn't only honor those who died that day, but all those who served in Afghanistan.
Jared Schmitz is one of the soldiers being honored on the trailer.
"He had an infectious laugh that just kept people going. He cared about everybody" his father shares.
His father, Mark Schmitz traveled from St. Louis to take photos of the trailer.
He says he is happy to see the soldiers' spirits are being kept alive.
"They've done a beautiful job with honoring our young warriors and getting their names out to the public. When he reached out to me I dropped what I was doing I was honored to come out and be able to do that" says Schmitz.
Schmitz and his wife founded a non-profit called "The Freedom 13" to honor all of the lives lost.
The non-profit's mission is to help veterans and their families by providing housing. The non-profit is working on many projects including building tiny homes to house homeless veterans in St. Louis. It will also be building 20 housing units that will be a retreat for veterans to stay at when they need it.
"These veterans that have come back from all the different wars need us as civilians to step up when our government falls down" says Schmitz.
Mark and his wife grieve the loss of their son every day. They say the days never get easier they just become different.
"He's never coming home and that rips your heart out, but I know my son died knowing that he was doing what this was his dream was to be a marine and help people and they did it in the biggest of ways" he shares.
Jared would have turned 21 on February 25th. To honor his memory there will be a pub crawl in Missouri and in other states as well. Many bars and restaurants will be participating to raise money for the non-profit. Other businesses are encouraged to participate as well.
If your business would like to get involved email Mark@thefreedom13.com.