Trial set for man involved in Meadows Mall shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – There are new developments in the case against a jewelry store owner who faces charges.
Darrell Bemis is charged with criminal recklessness.
The trial in his case is now set for September.
Terre Haute Police arrested Bemis following a shooting incident at the Meadows Mall.
That's where Bemis operates Darrell's Diamonds.
Witnesses say Bemis fired shots at two men who they believe stole items from his store.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt filed charges because police say Bemis fired shots in areas where people could have been present.