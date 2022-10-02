Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges in Martin County.
Indiana State Police arrested Benton Price (30) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Tyler Kenworthy (28) of Indianapolis Saturday morning.
The arrests came after an ISP trooper stopped a speeding vehicle, driven by Price, on U.S. Highway 231 near Inman Cemetery Road.
Troopers said Price used false identification and after developing probable cause, officers detained five people in the car and searched the vehicle.
ISP said more than 21 grams of suspected meth, evidence of dealing the drug, marijuana and other paraphernalia were found during the search.
Price has been charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors.
Kenworthy faces one felony charge.
Both men were booked in the Martin County Jail.