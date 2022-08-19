Traffic deaths are up for the third year straight

UNITED STATES, (WTHI) - Throughout the nation, traffic deaths are on the rise for the third year straight. This is according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Recent data shows nearly 10,000 people died in crashes in just in the first quarter of this year alone. That's about 7% more than last year and the highest number in 16 years.
In response to the continuous rise, state police are using more federal grant money to help keep our roadways safe.
"Our number one priority is to make sure we are providing safe roadways for everyone," Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said. "By allowing us to be out here with the extra money and extra patrols, we will be looking for people driving aggressively, driving while distracted, exceeding the speed limit, or driving under the influence of controlled substances or alcohol."
Indiana State Police say they are increasing patrols now through Labor Day weekend in an effort to bring down the high number of traffic-related deaths.
They say this is especially important because Labor Day weekend is known to be one of the most dangerous driving weekends.