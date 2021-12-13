Toys for Tots distribution day is coming up - if you didn't sign up, here's how you can still get help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Tuesday and Wednesday, Vigo County residents who signed up for the Toys for Tots program will be able to select toys for their children.
The United States Marines are behind the annual drive.
If you didn't sign up, the Marines still want to help. You can call 812-463-2957. You'll need to provide a birth certificate and ID for your children.
Donations are still being accepted. At this point, you'll need to drop them off at the Meadows in Terre Haute.
They are accepting brand new toys and monetary donations. In particular, they need help with toys for girls ages 0 to 2 and 8 to 11.