Toxic waste from the Ohio train disaster heads to 2 more cities as the EPA chief returns to East Palestine

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Toxic waste from the Ohio train disaster heads to 2 more cities as the EPA chief returns to East Palestine

  • Updated
  • 0
Wreckage from the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, is seen Thursday.

Wreckage from the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, is seen Thursday.

 Alan Freed/Reuters

The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency is set to make his third trip to East Palestine, Ohio -- a town struggling to understand the full breadth of consequences from a toxic train derailment more than three weeks ago.

Michael Regan on Tuesday will visit the village of 5,000 people near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to mark the opening of a new community center, said Debra Shore, the regional EPA administrator.

The federal agency set up the center where residents can drop in and meet with EPA officials and other agencies' representatives to learn more about support services.

While the plumes of black smoke from the fiery February 3 derailment and the February 6 burn-off of toxic vinyl chloride may have subsided, a cloud of fear still permeates East Palestine as residents report health problems and worry about potential long-term health effects.

Concern also has spread to other states where toxic waste from the train wreck has headed.

The EPA ordered operator Norfolk Southern to pause further shipments of contaminated liquid and soil to Texas and Michigan after frustrated officials there said they got no warning waste from East Palestine was headed to their states.

The agency had approved two sites in Ohio to handle safe disposal of the waste: Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool and Vickery Environmental in Vickery, it said.

Now, two more sites -- Heritage Environmental Services' hazardous waste landfill in Roachdale, Indiana, and Ross Incineration Services in Grafton, Ohio -- will receive contaminated waste starting Tuesday, Shore said Monday.

Shore spoke with officials from Ohio and Indiana on Monday about the shipment of hazardous waste material to their towns, she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Celina Tebor, Artemis Moshtaghian and Liam Reilly rcontributed to this report.

