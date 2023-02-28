Toxic waste from the Ohio train disaster heads to 2 more cities as the EPA chief returns to East Palestine

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&