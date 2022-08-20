Township Cleanups continue throughout Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is stepping up to help clean up waste throughout the area.
In 2021, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District collected more than 148 tons of waste during township cleanups. And those cleanups have continued on well into 2022.
This weekend, the Otter Creek Township had a cleanup for all Vigo County Residents.
Items from mattresses and beds to carpeting and flooring were collected.
The goal is to keep Vigo County clean and to help eliminate illegal dumping in the area.
"It's an ability for people to get rid of stuff that they want to get rid of and may not be sure how to do it, and this helps with costs too," Brendan Kearns, one of the Vigo County Commissioners, said. "It's a great service that the Solid Waste District provides for all Vigo county residents."
If you missed this weekend's township cleanup, there are more opportunities coming up soon.
The next cleanup is scheduled for Riley Township. This will be Saturday, August 27 at the Riley Recreation League parking pot.
On Saturday, September 17, the Honey Creek Township will have a cleanup at the Honey Creek Department of Fire & Rescue.
Then the following Saturday, there will be a cleanup for the Lost Creek Township. This will be at the Seelyville Town Hall parking lot.
All clean-ups will be from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
For a full list of township cleanup dates, click here.