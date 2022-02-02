Tow trucks are preparing for icy roads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tow truck companies are gearing up for any incidents that may happen this week.
The public is being encouraged to stay inside, but if you do have to travel.. a local tow truck company is saying you should be prepared.
The owners of "Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker's" in Terre Haute say you need to make sure you're gassed up, your phone is charged, and you have extra blankets.
"If you do happen to find yourself stranded, us tow operators are gonna be extremely busy these next few days so just be patient with us and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where your going," says the owner Paul May.
Peffley and Hinshaw is located in Terre Haute. If you find yourself in a situation you can call them at 812-232-5444.