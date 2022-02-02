 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Rain has generally transitioned to
snow with a brief period of freezing rain and sleet ahead of the
transition. Additional snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches
and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Tow trucks are preparing for icy roads

  • Updated
  • 0
Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tow truck companies are gearing up for any incidents that may happen this week.

The public is being encouraged to stay inside, but if you do have to travel.. a local tow truck company is saying you should be prepared.

The owners of "Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker's" in Terre Haute say you need to make sure you're gassed up, your phone is charged, and you have extra blankets.

"If you do happen to find yourself stranded, us tow operators are gonna be extremely busy these next few days so just be patient with us and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where your going," says the owner Paul May.

Peffley and Hinshaw is located in Terre Haute. If you find yourself in a situation you can call them at 812-232-5444.

