Totals are in for maple syrup season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department told News 10 that its maple syrup season is officially over.
This means the Maple Syrup Guessing Competition is also over.
The department was able to bottle 40 gallons of maple syrup.
The winner of the Maple Syrup Guessing Competition was Ariel Leal. Leal guessed the department would get 42 gallons of syrup.
The Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department adds Golden, Amber, Dark, and Very Dark bottles of syrup are available for sale at Prairie Creek Park during regular park hours and at the VCPRD office.