Totals are in for Blazer Give Day

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University raised more than $114,000 during Blazer Give Day.
This was the second year for the event.
For 24 hours, alumni, parents, faculty, staff and students celebrated the university by giving back.
Officials told News 10 that in addition to those who gave, Trailblazers gave back by spreading the word on social media, donating professional clothing to students, writing thank-you notes to donors, and donating food to the food drive for Sandy's Pantry. The pantry provides free food items to VU students.
The university has not announced the date for the third annual Blazer Give Day in 2023.