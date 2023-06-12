"...total disconnect from the Terre Haute community." Vigo County commissioner pulls his support for ISU's $3 million ARPA request in letter

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard is asking the Vigo County Council to table a recent funding request.
We told you last week, Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis asked the council for $3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Money.
The money would go toward expanding the university’s Early Childhood Learning Program.
Now, Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard is pulling his support.
He wrote in a letter on Monday, “While childcare is very important, I have reservations in this money being committed without our concerns being addressed.”
He goes on to say in the letter, "Perhaps the most troubling thing coming from D.r Curtis's administration is the total disconnect from the Terre Haute community. ISU is a vital part of our community, and its success is important to all of us. From a county leadership perspective, I want to be more than an ATM machine, I want to be a partner."
Clinkenbeard has reservations due to the university’s declining enrollment, staff cuts, and the recent decision to not host the NCAA Super Regional Tournament.
Story continues below the letter
“It’s time for Dr. Curtis and the board of trustees to be held accountable. I would respectfully ask the council to table this request, until all parties can get together and talk about these issues.”
The Vigo County Council will vote on this item at Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex. All are welcome.