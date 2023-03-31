Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Tennessee

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Mint Carmel.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash
River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate
flooding is occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue
through Wednesday.
The slow crest on the Wabash River is expected to reach Mount Carmel
Sunday morning. Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and Covington
on Sunday. Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash into next
week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated by noon Saturday.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 18.4
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ was 19.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.1 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 16.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall early Monday morning. It will rise to 16.5
feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts are expected from 10
am through 1 pm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
