Tornado Watch issued for Illinois counties

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Illinois counties in the News 10 viewing area until 6 p.m. Central time Wednesday.
This includes Clark, Clay, Crawford, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, and Richland counties.
As of 2 p.m., Storm Team 10 is tracking a line of thunderstorms near St. Louis that is moving to the east.
The Storm Team says while a tornado can't be ruled out, damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with the line of storms.
The Storm Team 10 Futurecast shows the storms entering the Wabash Valley around 4 p.m. Eastern time and crossing the state line around 6 p.m.
This line of storms will likely weaken the farther east it moves, but stay alert for updates and possible warnings.
Download the Storm Team 10 weather app to see the latest radar and get weather alerts for your location.
Our meteorologists will keep you updated on-air and online.