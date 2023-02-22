 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any shower or thunderstorm that develops
this evening will have the potential to produce even stronger
wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tornado Watch issued for Illinois counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado Watch 02.22.23

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Illinois counties in the News 10 viewing area until 6 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

This includes Clark, Clay, Crawford, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, and Richland counties.

As of 2 p.m., Storm Team 10 is tracking a line of thunderstorms near St. Louis that is moving to the east.

The Storm Team says while a tornado can't be ruled out, damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with the line of storms.

Futurecast - 4 p.m. Wednesday

The Storm Team 10 Futurecast shows the storms entering the Wabash Valley around 4 p.m. Eastern time and crossing the state line around 6 p.m.

Futurecast - 6 p.m. Wednesday

This line of storms will likely weaken the farther east it moves, but stay alert for updates and possible warnings.

Download the Storm Team 10 weather app to see the latest radar and get weather alerts for your location.

Our meteorologists will keep you updated on-air and online.