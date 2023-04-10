Tornado relief and donation center in Sullivan moves to new location

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The tornado relief donation center in Sullivan has moved. It was previously located at the town's civic center.

It will now be at the Odd Fellows building.

The Sullivan County Lions Club will be responsible for managing the center.

It will be open for the next 90 days - or more if needed.

They are currently asking donors for new clothes with tags still on and non-perishable food.

"For those that need it, please come. Feel free to take whatever items that are needed because that's what it's here for," Chris Gentry from the Sullivan County Lions Club said.

The Oddfellows is at 26 Washington Street in Sullivan. That's on the north side of the square. It's open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

