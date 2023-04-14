Tornado Recovery: One farm has a new set of challenges as they head into Spring planting season

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just weeks ago a tornado tore through a farm in Crawford County. Since then, Pifer Farms began to clean up.
The wind was so strong it picked up a semi and put it on top of another piece of farm equipment. Several other buildings and vehicles were destroyed. Luckily, no one was hurt.
The damage has created an entirely new set of challenges for the farm as they head into planting season.
Max Illyes has been working at Pifer Farm since he was a teenager. When he saw what was left of the farm for the first time, he felt helpless.
"Tears came to my eyes, like everything these guys have worked for, it's down on the ground, equipment's ruined," said Illyes.
Tractors, combines, cultivators, buildings, semis and other farming equipment are still mangled.
After assessing all the damage, Illyes says most of the equipment is no longer usable. To prepare for planting season, Illyes is mostly concerned about finding replacements.
"Equipment nowadays is just tremendous. You would not believe how much a new combine cost, a new tractor, new planner," said Illyes.
Following the tornado, the community came together in the aftermath to help pick up debris. Illyes says fellow neighbors and farmers pulled their weight and offered any equipment they needed to get the farm up and running for spring planting.
"Start working ground to get corn planted. We'll probably start getting beans in. We'll just start where we should have been starting," said Illyes.
Illyes says this devastation is an extra challenge, but it won't hold them back from doing their job this season.
"We're not scared to work, and we're going to hit the ground running. It's just what we do. If we can't do it, we'll have neighbors that will help us out any way they can," said Illyes.
Illyes says Pifer Farms plans to start planting in the next day or two.