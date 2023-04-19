Tornado-damaged military helicopter awaiting "its next call to duty"

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - An old Huey Iroquois helicopter damaged in the March 31 tornado is now awaiting "its next call to duty"!
The helicopter used to sit next to the Sullivan County VFW Post #2459.
During the tornado, the helicopter was broken into three pieces.
The helicopter was taken to the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes, saving it from possibly ending up in a scrap yard.
Operations Manager Howard Lanam says the museum has some big plans the keep the history of the helicopter alive.
"We may try to make a display out of it, said Lanam."
The helicopter would be used as a "downed helicopter" in the museum's Vietnam exhibit.