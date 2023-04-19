 Skip to main content
Tornado-damaged military helicopter awaiting "its next call to duty"

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - An old Huey Iroquois helicopter damaged in the March 31 tornado is now awaiting "its next call to duty"!

The helicopter used to sit next to the Sullivan County VFW Post #2459.

During the tornado, the helicopter was broken into three pieces.

Huey Helicopter Damage

The helicopter was taken to the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes, saving it from possibly ending up in a scrap yard.

Operations Manager Howard Lanam says the museum has some big plans the keep the history of the helicopter alive.

"We may try to make a display out of it, said Lanam."

The helicopter would be used as a "downed helicopter" in the museum's Vietnam exhibit.

