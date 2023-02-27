Top US cyber official warns software firms aren't doing enough to stop damage from hackers from China and elsewhere

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 18.2 feet Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.9 feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Top US cyber official warns software firms aren't doing enough to stop damage from hackers from China and elsewhere

Chinese hackers are too frequently going "unidentified and undeterred," and software companies aren't doing enough to secure their products from cyber-attacks that "can do real damage" to US interests through the loss of trade secrets, a top US cyber official said Monday.

"The risk introduced to all of us by unsafe technology is frankly much more dangerous and pervasive than the spy balloon, but somehow we've allowed ourselves to accept it," US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said in a speech at Carnegie Mellon University.

Easterly was referring to a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over multiple US states before the US military shot it down on February 4. The episode has increased tensions in US-China relations and caused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing.

Easterly's speech reflects frustration from US officials that major software programs used by millions of people are routinely released with gaping flaws that can be exploited by hackers. After a series of high-profile hacks, the Biden administration introduced cybersecurity regulations for sectors such as pipelines. US officials have not ruled out more regulation in an effort to raise defenses.

While the balloon caused a public uproar, cybersecurity officials from across the US government have been warning for years that China has been quietly amassing US government and corporate secrets through hacking. Beijing denies the allegations.

The alleged Chinese cyber espionage campaigns have often exploited wildly popular software that has allowed them a foothold into US government agencies and corporations alike. In late 2021, for example, suspected hackers used a popular password management software to breach multiple US defense contractors, according to researchers.

Easterly, who spent years working on offensive cyber operations with the US National Security Agency, said the frequent hacks of US organizations by China and other foreign governments and criminal groups are merely a "symptom" rather than a cause of US insecurity in cyberspace.

The bigger problem, she said, is that too many major software makers are not designing their products mores securely and making it easy on the user to maintain that security.

Easterly did not single out specific companies for poor software design, but instead cited statistics from Twitter and Microsoft saying just a fraction of users or enterprise customers are using an extra layer of security when signing into their accounts.

"[T]he burden of safety should never fall solely upon the customer," Easterly said. "Technology manufacturers must take ownership of the security outcomes of their customers."

She called on technology manufacturers to "embrace radical transparency" by sharing more of their software design plans publicly so they can be scrutinized by experts.

