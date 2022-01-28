Weekend Weather Wrap - Sunnier and not as cold

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - After a string of days with light snow or flurries, sunnier weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Additionally, temperatures won't be quite as cold with highs expected to make it back into the 30s.
See the full forecast discussion below.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Light snow showers or flurries remain in the forecast through the evening. After that, the sky will gradually clear. The clearing sky will allow lows to tumble into the single digits. A brisk northwest wind at 5-10 mph will make it feel even colder, so you'll want to bundle up!
SATURDAY:
More sunshine is expected for Saturday. It'll still be a little colder than normal for this time of the year, but a highs near 30° aren't too far off. The wind will shift and come from the south, setting the stage for warmer air to arrive.
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Expect a few more clouds to drift in Saturday night. The wind will stay from the south at 5-10 mph, so it won't be as cold as Friday night. Lows will drop into the lower 20s under a partly cloudy sky.
SUNDAY:
Sunday is looking to be another mostly sunny day, but it'll be breezy. Wind gusts from the southwest, then switching and coming from the northwest, could be as high as 20-25 mph. Highs will reach the middle 30s.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Clouds return Sunday night as the wind settles down. Lows will drop into the low 20s once again.
SYSTEM TO WATCH:
Storm Team 10 is monitoring a weather system that'll bring the chance for rain, snow, and possibly a mix of the two by the middle of next week. The track of the system will be critical in determining which areas see snow or rain and how much. More details to come over the next few days.
