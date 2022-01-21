Weekend Weather Wrap - Not as cold with a chance of snow

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Temperatures won't be quite as cold the next couple days, but there's also a chance for snow.
All-in-all, it'll be another typical winter weekend in the Wabash Valley.
See the full forecast discussion below.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
A mostly clear sky is expected tonight. That means temperatures will once again tumble into the teens. The wind will ease up a little, so there won't be as much of a wind chill. Clouds will increase through the early morning hours.
SATURDAY:
Overall, Saturday will be a partly sunny day, and it'll become breezy. The wind will be from the southwest, so a little warmer air will make its way into the area. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 30s. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph will be possible, so it'll still feel cold.
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Clouds increase Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. A quick-moving clipper system will dive through the Midwest early Sunday morning, bringing the potential for light snow to northeastern sections of the News 10 viewing area.
SUNDAY:
The clipper system will exit the region by morning, so any snow showers will be done by noon.
This will be another minor snow event for the Wabash Valley. Most areas are expected to see less than an inch of snow. Totals closer to an inch will be possible closer to the Interstate 74 corridor.
Still, that is enough snow to create slick spots, so plan ahead if you'll be traveling Sunday morning.
The forecast is of course subject to change, so be sure to check back with Storm Team 10 for the latest forecast updates.
After a cloudy start to the day, clouds will gradually clear, but a northwest wind will pick up through the afternoon. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph will be possible. Highs are expected to once again be in the lower 30s.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Another cold night is expected to finish off the weekend. Lows will drop into the teens under a partly cloudy sky.
Warmer weather (40s) briefly pays a visit Monday!
