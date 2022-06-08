Tornado Watch issued for some Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Tornado Watch continues for some Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley.
It remains in effect until 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday and includes Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Putnam and Sullivan counties.
Storm Team 10 says a few thunderstorms could still develop this evening, though they have been having trouble organizing so far.
Conditions exist that some storms could rotate as they develop, so remain alert for possible warnings.
Large hail and damaging wind gusts are also possible with stronger storms.
