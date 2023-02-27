Tornado Watch issued for parts of the Wabash Valley

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the northeastern parts of the Wabash Valley until 4 p.m. Eastern time Monday.
This includes the following Clay, Owen, Parke, and Putnam counties in Indiana.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected through the early afternoon. Some of these storms could produce brief tornadoes in addition to damaging wind gusts.
Our team of meteorologists will keep you updated on-air as needed.
Download the Storm Team 10 weather app for the latest radar and alerts for your location.