Tornado Watch issued for parts of the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the Wabash Valley until 8 p.m. CDT Saturday.
This includes the following counties in Illinois: Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland and Vermilion.
Be sure to stay weather aware this evening and have multiple ways to receive warnings if they are issued.
Storm Team 10 says the greatest threat will be between 6 and 11 p.m., though isolated showers and storms are possible before then.
Download the Storm Team 10 weather app for forecast updates, interactive radar and weather alerts as they are issued.
Our meteorologists will also keep you updated on-air as necessary.