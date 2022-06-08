Tornado Watch issued for Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley.
It is in effect until 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday and includes Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
Storm Team 10 says thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.
Conditions exist that some storms could rotate as they develop, so remain alert for possible warnings.
Large hail and damaging wind gusts are also possible with stronger storms.
