Tornado Watch issued for Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 333 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA BARTHOLOMEW BOONE DECATUR HAMILTON HANCOCK HENDRICKS JOHNSON MADISON MARION MORGAN RUSH SHELBY IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE HENRY RANDOLPH IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA BROWN JACKSON LAWRENCE MONROE IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA JENNINGS IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA DAVIESS GREENE KNOX MARTIN SULLIVAN IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA CLAY MONTGOMERY OWEN PARKE PUTNAM VERMILLION VIGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, CLINTON, COLUMBUS, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, UNION CITY, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.