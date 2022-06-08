 Skip to main content
Tornado Watch issued for Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley

Tornado Watch 060822

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley.

It is in effect until 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday and includes Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.

Storm Team 10 says thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.

Conditions exist that some storms could rotate as they develop, so remain alert for possible warnings.

Click here for a list of active alerts or here for a map.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are also possible with stronger storms.

Be sure to download the Storm Team 10 weather app for interactive radar and to be notified of the latest watches and warnings for your location.

