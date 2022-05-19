Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches in effect

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the Wabash Valley.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Clay, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland counties until 11 p.m. CDT Thursday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. EDT Friday for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
Several severe thunderstorms dropped hail already this afternoon.
