Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches in effect

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
249 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           DECATUR               JOHNSON
MORGAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  OWEN                  PARKE
PUTNAM                VERMILLION            VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRAZIL, CLINTON, COLUMBUS,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENSBURG,
GREENWOOD, MARTINSVILLE, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, ROCKVILLE,
ROSEDALE, SPENCER, AND TERRE HAUTE.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the Wabash Valley.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Clay, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland counties until 11 p.m. CDT Thursday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. EDT Friday for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.

Several severe thunderstorms dropped hail already this afternoon.

