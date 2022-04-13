Strong storms possible this evening

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 is monitoring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving through this morning and early afternoon, and that appears to be limiting the concern for widespread severe weather this evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Wabash Valley in a slight risk of severe weather, which is level 2 on its five-scale ranking.
Southern parts of the News 10 viewing area are in an enhanced risk, level 3 of 5. That is the area with the greatest potential to see strong to severe thunderstorms.
This is a downgrade from earlier today, but remain on guard as storms could still contain strong wind gusts.
The Storm Team 10 Futurecast shows thunderstorms forming in western counties by 3-4 p.m. Eastern time.
These storms will quickly move to the east.
Futurecast then shows the strongest line of thunderstorms sweeping through southern regions later this evening, around 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Meteorologists said there is also inconsistencies in the timing of the main line of storms, so expect some changes over the next few hours.
The strongest storms should be exiting the Wabash Valley by 11 p.m. Eastern time.
Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern with thunderstorms that develop later today.
Of course, stay with Storm Team 10 for the latest forecasts and updates. Our meteorologists will be on-air if the situation warrants.