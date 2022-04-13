 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Strong storms possible this evening

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 is monitoring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving through this morning and early afternoon, and that appears to be limiting the concern for widespread severe weather this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Wabash Valley in a slight risk of severe weather, which is level 2 on its five-scale ranking.

Southern parts of the News 10 viewing area are in an enhanced risk, level 3 of 5. That is the area with the greatest potential to see strong to severe thunderstorms.

This is a downgrade from earlier today, but remain on guard as storms could still contain strong wind gusts.

The Storm Team 10 Futurecast shows thunderstorms forming in western counties by 3-4 p.m. Eastern time.

These storms will quickly move to the east.

Futurecast then shows the strongest line of thunderstorms sweeping through southern regions later this evening, around 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Meteorologists said there is also inconsistencies in the timing of the main line of storms, so expect some changes over the next few hours.

The strongest storms should be exiting the Wabash Valley by 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern with thunderstorms that develop later today.

Of course, stay with Storm Team 10 for the latest forecasts and updates. Our meteorologists will be on-air if the situation warrants.

