Storm Team 10 tracking heavy rain, thunderstorms overnight

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 is tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in the Wabash Valley Sunday night.
A Flood Watch has been issued for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Putnam, Sullivan and Vigo counties until 8 a.m. EST Monday.
The latest forecast models indicate one to two inches of rain is likely across a large part of the Wabash Valley through Monday afternoon with locally higher amounts possible.
In addition to the heavy rain threat, Storm Team 10 said some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially father southeast.
The Storm Prediction Center has southeastern portions of the News 10 viewing area in a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) with areas roughly along and southeast of a Vincennes to Bloomington line in a slight risk (level 2 of 5).
The Storm Team said damaging wind gusts would be the main concern with any thunderstorms that develop.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to overspread the Wabash Valley by 10 p.m. Sunday.
The heaviest rain is then expected to pass through the region around midnight.
The heaviest rain that could form into a line of thunderstorms will begin to exit the News 10 viewing area early Monday.
By the Monday morning commute, the heaviest rain will be out of the area, but lingering showers are still possible.
