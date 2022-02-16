Storm Team 10 is tracking heavy rain and a wintry mix

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A storm system is set to bring the threat for heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and a wintry mix of sleet and snow to the Wabash Valley Thursday.
Storm Team 10 says most of the precipitation will fall as rain before cold air eventually starts changing the rain to wintry precipitation.
A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire News 10 viewing area until 7 p.m. EST Thursday.
Rainfall amounts could exceed two inches in some parts of the Wabash Valley. Flood warnings have already been issued for most of the Wabash River.
A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible through the overnight hours. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms Thursday, but the greatest chance of severe weather is along and south of the Ohio River.
Futurecast shows rain showers overspreading the area after midnight.
The heaviest rain is set to arrive in the early morning hours, so have the rain gear ready for the Thursday morning commute and watch for ponding on roadways.
A cold front will sweep through the region over the course of the day Thursday, ushering in colder air. This will start to change the rain over to a wintry mix in our northwestern communities around midday.
Rain will continue to transition to a mix through the afternoon from the north to the south. Many surfaces will still be above freezing after mild temperatures and all the rain, so it may take a while for any wintry precipitation to accumulate.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Effingham counties in Illinois and Parke and Vermillion counties in Indiana where accumulation the rain-to-snow changeover will happen first. The advisory will be in effect through Thursday evening.
Eventually, the wintry mix will change to all snow, but that is not expected to happen until Thursday evening.
The snow will come to an end Thursday evening, so there won't be much in the way of accumulation. Most of the Wabash Valley is expected to see less than an inch of snow, but some of our northwestern communities could see higher amounts since it will snow for a little longer.
KEVIN'S WEDNESDAY EVENING FORECAST: