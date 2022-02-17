Storm Team 10 is tracking a wintry mix of sleet and snow this evening

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A storm system that brought heavy rain to the Wabash Valley is transitioning to sleet and snow.

Click here to see a list of road closures in Vigo County.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland counties in Illinois until 9 p.m. CST Thursday and Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana until midnight EST Friday.

Some schools in the Wabash Valley have already announced two-hour delays for tomorrow. See that list here.

The snow will come to an end Thursday evening, so there won't be much in the way of accumulation. Most of the Wabash Valley is expected to see less than an inch of snow, but some of our northwestern communities could see higher amounts since it will snow for a little longer.

Travel advisories have been posted for Clay, Greene, Knox, Sullivan, Parke, Putnam and Vermillion counties.

Click here to check Illinois road conditions.

EVERETT'S THURSDAY EVENING FORECAST: