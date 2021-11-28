You are the owner of this article.
Sisters of Providence prepares for Advent season

Advent traditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday, the Roman Catholic Church begins the season of Advent.

The beginning of a new Liturgical year.

The Sisters of Providence take this season very seriously.

In fact, they even wait until just a few days before Christmas to decorate.

They say this is to keep the preparations for Christ's birth sacred.

Each Sunday, the sisters will carry a candle Advent wreath that serves as an important reminder.

All are welcome to join.

"That Christ is the light in the darkness, and boy or girl this is a time where we need light in the darkness for our world. So, Advent for us is a season of hope," Sister Dawn Tonaszewski said.

Mass on Sundays of Advent will be at 11 a.m. up until Christmas day.