Sirens sound in Sullivan County after "sightings of rotation" reported

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind., (WTHI) - News 10 received numerous calls and messages from viewers who said they heard sirens in Sullivan County early Monday morning.
Storm Team 10 has been in touch with the National Weather Service.
They told us they received a report of a porch blown off of a home in New Lebanon, but said they were not told directly of any rotation.
Sullivan County Dispatch told News 10 it had received several reports of tornado sightings.
The National Weather Service did not issue any tornado warnings for Sullivan County.
Farmersburg Police said a touchdown was reported in the New Lebanon area, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Duke Energy reported 70 outages in the Merom area as of 2:20 a.m, according to the outage map on its website.
