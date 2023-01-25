Show off your photography skills in this state-wide photo contest

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - All the snow we've been getting has made for some beautiful scenes across the Wabash Valley.
If you've got a knack for photography you could enter in this state-wide contest.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is on the hunt for the the best pictures of historical Hoosier sites.
It's part of the annual Preservation Photo Contest. Photographers of any age and skill level are encouraged to submit their pictures.
Pictures must be of an Indiana site that's at least 50-years-old.
You can learn more about the contest here.