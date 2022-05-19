Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued several counties in the News 10 viewing area.
It is in effect until 8 p.m. EDT Thursday and includes the following counties: Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe and Sullivan in Indiana.
Storm Team 10 says thunderstorms could producing strong wind gusts and hail in addition to heavy rain and lightning.
While showers and storms are moving through now, an additional round of thunderstorms could develop later this evening.
