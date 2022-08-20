Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the Wabash Valley.
It'll be in effect until 9 p.m. CDT Saturday.
The watch includes Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper and Richland counties in Illinois.
Storm Team 10 says thunderstorms could briefly produce strong wind gusts and hail in addition to heavy rain this evening.
