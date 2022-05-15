Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of the Wabash Valley

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 219 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA SULLIVAN IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA FOUNTAIN PARKE VERMILLION VIGO WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATTICA, CARLISLE, CLINTON, COVINGTON, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, MONTEZUMA, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, SHELBURN, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, VEEDERSBURG, WEST LEBANON, AND WILLIAMSPORT.