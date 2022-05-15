 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
219 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

FOUNTAIN              PARKE                 VERMILLION
VIGO                  WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATTICA, CARLISLE, CLINTON, COVINGTON,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, MONTEZUMA, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE,
SHELBURN, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, VEEDERSBURG, WEST LEBANON,
AND WILLIAMSPORT.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of the Wabash Valley

  • 0
Severe T-Storm Watch 051522

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in the Wabash Valley.

It is in effect until 9 p.m. EDT Sunday and includes the following counties: Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland and Vermilion in Illinois and Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana.

Storm Team 10 says scattered thunderstorms capable of producing hail and strong wind gusts will be possible through the evening.

To see a list of the latest alerts, click here. A map is also available here.

Be sure to download the Storm Team 10 weather app to get the latest alerts and interactive radar on the go!