Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several counties in the Wabash Valley.
It is in effect until 9 p.m. EDT Sunday and includes the following counties: Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland and Vermilion in Illinois and Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana.
Storm Team 10 says scattered thunderstorms capable of producing hail and strong wind gusts will be possible through the evening.
