Severe storms possible overnight - here's the latest from Storm Team 10

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - An unseasonably warm December day could lead to severe storms in the Wabash Valley Friday night.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has the entire Wabash Valley in an 'enhanced risk' for severe weather late Friday into early Saturday morning.

The 'enhanced category' is the third-highest of five risks issued by the SPC and means "numerous severe storms [are] possible," according to the center.

Storm Team 10 has been monitoring this potential for strong to severe storms for the past couple days.

Storm Team 10 meteorologists said the main threat for severe weather is concerning because it will be after dark and during a time of year people aren't thinking about severe weather.

Storm Team 10 Futurecast shows showers and thunderstorms developing through 6-7 p.m. Friday.

The main batch of thunderstorms is anticipated to move through anywhere from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Storm Team said these thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, and any rotating storms could produce tornadoes.

Regardless of what hazards develop, storms are expected to move quickly tonight, as fast as 50 to 60 mph.

Storm Team 10 said additional strong thunderstorms are possible into early Saturday.

Since this is an overnight threat, meteorologists stressed that it is important to have multiple ways to get warnings overnight if they are issued.

LATEST FORECAST FROM STORM TEAM 10: