NWS finds EF-2 tornado damage in Coles Co., Ill.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service released its damage assessment of a central Illinois tornado.
The weather service office in Lincoln, Ill., said the twister touched down southeast of Windsor, Ill., at 9:50 p.m. Friday, "causing loss of roof panels to a farm outbuilding."
"The tornado strengthened causing total destruction of a small farm outbuilding and breaking wood power poles southeast of Windsor," according to the NWS storm survey report.
Meteorologists said the tornado then tore through southern Moultrie County near the Village of Gays.
"An ag services plant saw significant damage west of Gays, with numerous buildings damaged or destroyed, and three large tanker trucks flipped."
Some good news from last night… WEIU can confirm the famed two-story outhouse in Gays, IL, is still there and sustained no damage from the storm!— Everett Lau (@elau_weather) December 12, 2021
📸: Kelly Goodwin pic.twitter.com/KOjlqYwm1S
From there, the NWS said the tornado crossed into Coles County where several houses and outbuildings were damaged in the western part of the county.
"The more significant damage included a roof completely removed from a one story brick house, and two large metal storage buildings that saw loss of roof and siding, and buckling of metal support structure," the NWS reported.
The storm survey determined the twister finally lifted shortly after 10 p.m. after traveling 15.8 miles across parts of three counties.
The National Weather Service said the tornado has been rated an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with maximum wind speeds of 125 mph.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF scale, is used to assign a tornado a 'rating' based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.
You can find the full report here.