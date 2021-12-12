You are the owner of this article.
NWS finds EF-2 tornado damage in Coles Co., Ill.

The tornado was on the ground for nearly 16 miles and had wind speeds up to 125 mph.

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service released its damage assessment of a central Illinois tornado.

The weather service office in Lincoln, Ill., said the twister touched down southeast of Windsor, Ill., at 9:50 p.m. Friday, "causing loss of roof panels to a farm outbuilding."

"The tornado strengthened causing total destruction of a small farm outbuilding and breaking wood power poles southeast of Windsor," according to the NWS storm survey report.

Meteorologists said the tornado then tore through southern Moultrie County near the Village of Gays.

"An ag services plant saw significant damage west of Gays, with numerous buildings damaged or destroyed, and three large tanker trucks flipped."

From there, the NWS said the tornado crossed into Coles County where several houses and outbuildings were damaged in the western part of the county.

Mattoon Damage_3.jpg

The tornado destroyed several outbuildings over its nearly 16-mile track. This is near Mattoon, Ill. Photo courtesy: WEIU-TV

"The more significant damage included a roof completely removed from a one story brick house, and two large metal storage buildings that saw loss of roof and siding, and buckling of metal support structure," the NWS reported.

Mattoon Damage_1.jpg

The tornado blew the roof off this home northwest of Mattoon, Ill. Photo courtesy: WEIU-TV

The storm survey determined the twister finally lifted shortly after 10 p.m. after traveling 15.8 miles across parts of three counties.

The National Weather Service said the tornado has been rated an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with maximum wind speeds of 125 mph.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF scale, is used to assign a tornado a 'rating' based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

You can find the full report here.

Mattoon Damage_4.jpg

Damage north of Mattoon, Ill. Photo courtesy: WEIU-TV
Mattoon Damage_2.jpg

Wind speeds as high 125 mph at times uprooted trees as the tornado tracked through Coles County. Photo courtesy: WEIU-TV