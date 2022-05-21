NWS confirms tornado damage in Decker

DECKER, Ind. (WTHI) - The wind damage in southern Knox County on May 19 was caused by a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists said the tornado responsible for the damage touched down near Keensburg, Ill., at 10:37 p.m., Eastern time.
It was on the ground for 26 miles.
According to a storm survey conducted by the NWS office in Paducah, Ky., the tornado also left damage in Mt. Carmel, Ill., before crossing the Wabash River. It then crossed the White River several times along the Knox-Gibson County line before moving through Decker and lifting just west of Iona, Ind., at 10:57 p.m., Eastern time.
The report said numerous trees were uprooted or snapped off, dozens of power poles were snapped, several pivot irrigation systems flipped over, and there was minor structural damage to buildings over the course of the twister's path.
The tornado was given a preliminary EF-2 rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale with peak wind speeds of 115 mph.
The NWS said the tornado was strongest between Keensburg and Mt. Carmel in Wabash County. So far, EF-0 and EF-1 damage has been found in Decker.
News 10 was in Decker Friday, and most of the damage appeared to be downed trees and power lines.
Cleanup is underway in southern Knox County after strong wind gusts blew through Decker during last night’s storms.— Everett Lau (@elau_weather) May 20, 2022
Several trees snapped and limbs litter the streets all over town. Power and tree crews continue their work. #INwx #StormTeam10 @WTHITV @NWSIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/I7pZRYCLsx
The NWS office in Indianapolis said the Knox County Emergency Management Agency is still looking at the damage.