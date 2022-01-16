Man dies after falling through ice on a pond

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) - A man has died and a young girl was airlifted after falling through ice.
It happened Saturday morning southwest of Charleston.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District said it was called just before 8 a.m. to rescue two people who had fallen through a frozen pond.
Officials said one person entered the ice-covered pond to rescue stranded dogs and fell through.
They said another family member then tried to save the victim, but also fell through.
Firefighters said both were pulled from the ice within a half hour and three dogs were also rescued.
Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers told News 10 the man has been identified as 31-year-old Carlos Serafin-Avalos.
He said an autopsy is planned for Tuesday.