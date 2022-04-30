Kevin's Weather: Rare New Moon

About every 29 days, the Moon completes one lunar cycle. That is, from one Full Moon to the next. Or, in this case, from one New Moon to the next.
Usually, this 29-day cycle does not complete within a single month. Occasionally, however, the 29 day cycle occurs in the course of one month.
You may have heard the phrase, “Once in a Blue Moon." This is used to describe two Full Moons in a single month. It only happens about 33 months, so it’s a fairly rare event. The same applies to two New Moons in a single month, occurring only about every 33 months.
While a Full Moon is completely illuminated, a New Moon is just the opposite. It has no illumination. During a New Moon, the Moon is not visible in the night sky.
Because the New Moon is dark, it can be thought of as a 'Black Moon.' The term isn’t an official astronomical term, but you’ll find it in almanacs and some pagan literature.
So, tonight’s New Moon is the second New Moon of April (the first one was on April 1st). It’s a rare event and you would be fine if you used the phrase, “Once in a Black Moon” for tonight.